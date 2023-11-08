Couple have first Bewley’s wedding 20 years after first date in famous cafe

A Dublin couple became the first to be married in Bewley’s of Grafton Street, 20 years to the day after their first date in the famous cafe.

Sarah Brittain and Luke Carton, from Perrystown, who first met as children, said they wanted to do “something special” for their wedding.

“We rang Bewley’s more in hope than expectation after a friend said they might go for it,” said Sarah, a social worker.

“We thought they might think we were nuts, but they said yes and within a short space of time the plans were being laid for the first Bewley’s wedding.”

The venue hosted the full ceremony and reception for 90 people upstairs in the cafe.

The couple first met in the early 90s when their families were attempting to adopt Romanian children.

“My parents had seen the horrors of Ceausescu’s orphanages on TV and decided they wanted to adopt another child,” said Luke, an IT sales manager.

“Sarah’s mam ended up sitting beside my dad at the assessment, and both families became friends through the process, which took a few years.

“We were always the older kids at the special meet ups for families who had adopted. I was always looking out for Sarah, and eventually I plucked up the courage to ask her out.”

Celine Atanacio serves afternoon tea to Luke Carton and Sarah Brittain (PA)

Luke was from the Navan Road and Sarah from Knocklyon, so the 18-year-olds agreed to meet on neutral ground in Bewley’s for their first date in 2003.

Sarah said: “We each had a mocha which was a first for both of us. The place was buzzing and it has been magical for us ever since.”

“Getting married here was a fantasy of ours, and it went like a dream. The whole staff got behind it and it was like we had another family putting on the day.

“The team at the cafe took us through the whole process – from the most amazing food tasting through to fixing my dress on the day.

“The food was unbelievable – a lot of the guests said it was the best wedding food they ever had.”

The two children whom the families adopted – Luke’s brother Aaron and Sarah’s sister Anna were witnesses at the wedding.

The couple were walked down the aisle by their three children Harry, 11, Ollie, 7, and Milo, 3.

Following the success of the day, Bewley’s is taking bookings for more weddings and other private events at the historic venue.

Newlyweds Sarah and Luke also became the first people to experience the cafe’s new afternoon tea offering this week.

Managing director Col Campbell said Bewleys has inspired “magical stories”.

“From their first date to our first wedding, we are thrilled that Sarah and Luke are the first to taste our afternoon tea experience.”

The new service, which is said to feature a lavish selection of savoury and sweet treats made at the in-house bakery, launches on Thursday.