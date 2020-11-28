The Late Late Toy Show raises more than six million euro for charities

Late Late Toy Show 2020

The Late Late Toy show has raised more than six million euro for charity since it aired on Friday.

RTE has confirmed that 6.1 million euro had been raised prior to the show being repeated on Saturday.

Half of the money raised will be shared among three children’s charities – Barnardo’s, Children’s Health Foundation and Children’s Books Ireland.

The remaining 50% will be distributed as grants to charities supporting children across Ireland.

Host Ryan Tubridy said the appeal was launched “to spread the Toy Show magic across the year to children who need it most”.

“Every year on the Toy Show we are inspired by children across Ireland, with stories of hope, resilience and triumph over adversity.

“In this exceptional year, we have been moved by the generosity of the children of Ireland as they have looked out for one another and those less fortunate in their communities,” he told viewers.

Audiences were astounded as the figure raised skyrocketed during Friday night’s programme.

The volume of donations caused the system to crash, leading to an intervention by the Irish brothers behind the online payment platform Stripe.

The multibillion-dollar Silicon Valley business is owned by Limerick brothers Patrick and John Collinson.

During the programme, Patrick tweeted to say they had increased the capacity for RTE Toy Show appeal fivefold – in addition to donating 100,000 euro themselves.

Patrick wrote: “The @Stripe team just 5x’d the capacity for the RTE Toy Show Appeal. We aren’t seeing any issues right now.

“By the way, John and I will personally donate €100,000 to the appeal, too.”

More than a million people tuned in to see the highly-anticipated Late Late Toy Show on Friday night.

The theme of the evening was the books of Roald Dahl, with Ryan Tubridy dressing up as Fantastic Mr Fox.

And viewers were overwhelmed when they were introduced to an “inspirational little girl”, Saoirse Ruane.

She bravely opened up about having to have her leg amputated as a result of tumour last year.