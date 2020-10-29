Hospital patient, 15, makes 1,000 origami cranes for ‘good luck’

Sophie Aldred and her 1,000 paper cranes

A teenager who made 1,000 paper cranes for good luck is to donate most of them to the hospital where she is recovering.

Sophie Aldred, 15, was introduced to origami while at Bristol Royal Hospital for Children by a member of staff.

She decided to undertake the project of making 1,000 cranes as a way to continue working with origami while Alex, the activity centre coordinator at the hospital, was on holiday.

She said: “I needed to do some form of origami, so I thought I’d do one thousand cranes – apparently it’s good luck in Japan and it felt like that’s what I needed at the moment.”

Sophie took three-and-a-half days to make all 1,000 cranes with some help from her family.

She will take some cranes home, give the rainbow cranes to her little sister and donate the rest to the hospital.

Mother Katrin Chichester said: “This got us through a tough week and really brought the family together.

“Sophie’s 17-year-old brother made some cranes, Sophie’s little sister’s nanny made some cranes and I did too. It really gave us a focus!”