BrewDog among alcohol companies now making hand sanitiser to combat Covid-19

Beer company BrewDog has announced that it will now be making hand sanitiser at its distillery in Scotland.

The brewery said on Instagram that it wanted to “try and help as many people as possible stay safe” during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Say hello to Punk Sanitiser… It’s time to keep it clean,” its statement read.

Deeside Distillery in Scotland has also announced that it is making hand sanitiser to give to local schools and food banks.

In a statement, the distillery said: “We have been completely overwhelmed by the number of organisations that have contacted us regarding shortages of hand sanitiser.

“We are doing what we can to ensure that the frontline and primary care providers have stocks, including nurseries, schools, care homes and medical centres.”

Outside the UK, alcohol companies including Absolut are turning their hands to sanitiser, with Paula Eriksson of the Absolut Company in Stockholm saying she was “happy to help”.

Luxury goods group LVMH announced on Sunday that it would be producing hand sanitiser in its French perfume factories, to be donated to hospitals.

Panic-buying of items including hand sanitiser has seen stocks sell out across the UK, with pharmacies including Boots limiting supply to two items per customer.