‘I met Les Dennis’: Twitter prankster inadvertently creates viral meme

Comedian Les Dennis became the unexpected star of Twitter after a prankster falsely accused him of swearing at a two-year-old boy.

The bizarre trend was triggered after the former Coronation Street actor responded to a man who jokingly claimed: “Met @LesDennis today in the Brewers Fayre in Warrington. What a disappointment!!!! Refused to have a picture with me and swore at my 2 year old son. #Disappointed.”

Dennis responded: “No you didn’t. I am at home and have been all day. Don’t lie.”

No you didn’t. I am at home and have been all day. Don’t lie. https://t.co/IqC49DPxaI — Les Dennis (@LesDennis) March 8, 2020

The denial unwittingly sparked a host of comedic copycat tweets, with others imagining unlikely scenarios in which they had met the actor.

Call The Midwife actor Stephen McGann wrote: “Looked through my telescope in the garden last night. I saw Les Dennis doing a spacewalk in orbit, trying to divert an asteroid so it would collide with Earth. Very disappointed.”

Looked through my telescope in the garden last night. I saw Les Dennis doing a spacewalk in orbit, trying to divert an asteroid so it would collide with Earth. Very disappointed. — Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) March 9, 2020

EastEnders’ Nitin Ganatra responded: “I was in Tescos today in Isle of Wight….Where Les Dennis lives…In the world food section… that’s where lives. He refused to show me where to find cheap chickpea tins.”

I was in Tescos today in Isle of Wight….Where Les Dennis lives…In the world food section… that’s where lives. He Refused to show me where to find cheap chickpea tins. #disappointed — Nitin Ganatra (@GanatraNitin) March 8, 2020

Many others simply took the opportunity to say how much they had enjoyed their real-life encounters with Dennis.

Journalist and presenter Samira Ahmed tweeted: “I saw @LesDennis on stage and told him he was amazing. Next thing he was acting with the Royal Shakespeare Company.”

I saw @LesDennis on stage and told him he was amazing. Next thing he was acting with the Royal Shakespeare Company. — Samira Ahmed (@SamiraAhmedUK) March 9, 2020

“We found him absolutely charming when he visited Nottingham,” wrote Sue Jennings.

We Found him absolutely charming when he visited Nottingham pic.twitter.com/fMcTcsBzsF — sue jennings (@madgirl67) March 8, 2020

Dennis appeared taken aback by the furore, eventually tweeting: “All the I met Les Dennis posts are making me laugh out loud.

All the I met Les Dennis posts are making me laugh out loud. You’re all making me see that Twitter can be a great place despite the odd idiot. Thank you all. — Les Dennis (@LesDennis) March 9, 2020

“You’re all making me see that Twitter can be a great place despite the odd idiot. Thank you all.”