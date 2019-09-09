Man charged with breaking and entering after ‘leaving photocopy of his face’

Police searching for a man they believe made a photocopy of his own face and left it behind after breaking into a building have made an arrest.

Officers in Toronto had been searching since August 23 for a man they said broke into a commercial property, ate some food and left.

Gary Samuel Lambe was believed by police to have made the photocopy after breaking into a property (Toronto Police Service)

Handily for police investigating the crime, while there the man appeared to have photocopied his own face and left the printout at the property.

Now police have charged a man, Gary Samuel Lambe of Toronto, after he was arrested on an unrelated matter.

Lambe, 54, who has been charged with breaking and entering and failing to comply with probation, was “identified due to tips and information provided by members of the community”, police said.