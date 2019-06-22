Boris Johnson’s rapper neighbour greets media with a song

A neighbour of Boris Johnson took the opportunity of a press gathering near his house to perform a rap about the Tory leadership candidate.

Ross, from rap duo Too Many T’s, emerged from a nearby building to give his take on Mr Johnson as reporters and photographers gathered in the wake of press reports about the former mayor of London’s private life.

The rap begins: “Boris, Boris, he lives next door with his big floppy hair and his ever flapping jaw.”

Attention was focused on Mr Johnson’s home after reports that police were called there following a heated row between him and his partner Carrie Symonds.