Twitter erupts after Donald Trump’s Prince of Whales gaffe

Twitter was abuzz with reaction to Donald Trump’s latest social media gaffe, after the US president referred to Prince Charles as “the Prince of Whales”.

Mr Trump was widely mocked after his latest spelling error, made as he was responding to an interview in which he suggested he would be open to discussing presidential opponents with foreign powers.

The president said on Thursday: “I meet and talk to ‘foreign governments’ every day.

“I just met with the Queen of England (UK), the Prince of Whales, the PM of the United Kingdom, the PM of Ireland, and the President of Poland.”

Mr Trump met the Prince of Wales last week during his state visit to the UK – the tweet meanwhile was live on Twitter for about 25 minutes before a correctly spelled version of the post was issued.

That didn’t stop people enjoying the mistake however, with Welsh Labour taking the chance to make a point about climate.

???????Just so you know @realDonaldTrump, it’s WALES. ?We like Whales too which is why the Welsh Labour Government has declared a climate emergency and wants to stop plastic getting into our oceans. ?Oh, and keep your hands off our NHS!#StandingUpForWales #StandingUpForWhales pic.twitter.com/4Fz4SYGatV — Welsh Labour (@WelshLabour) June 13, 2019

News outlet Wales Online meanwhile changed its name to reflect Mr Trump’s spelling, becoming WhalesOnline.

German football club Schalke 04 shared a photo of Wales international Rabbi Matondo, who plays as a right winger for the Bundesliga outfit.

I just met with the Prince of Whales ? pic.twitter.com/DlI3qkH7h3 — Schalke 04 USA?? (@s04_us) June 13, 2019

US congresswoman Joyce Beatty joked on social media that Mr Trump’s mistake gave her “the opportunity to meet with the Duke of Dolphins next week”.

I for one am happy @realDonaldTrump met with the Prince of Whales, because it gives me the opportunity to meet with the Duke of Dolphins next week. — Joyce Beatty (@RepBeatty) June 13, 2019

And others simply enjoyed the notion of a prince among whales.

Prince of Whales greeting his loyal subjects pic.twitter.com/7ib39e7pzy — Connor Stone (@stone1492) June 13, 2019

Mr Trump was also subjected to ridicule in 2017 when he tweeted the word “covfefe” when sending a message about the “negative press”.

However, rather than ignoring the mistake, the president embraced the spelling error, tweeting six hours later: “Who can figure out the true meaning of “covfefe” ??? Enjoy!”