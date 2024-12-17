Sibling eligibility for infected blood pay outs extended as first payments made

The first few victims of the infected blood scandal have received their final compensation pay outs, the Government has said as it extended eligibility criteria for siblings to get compensation.

Cabinet Office Minister Nick Thomas-Symonds said that those whose brothers or sisters were infected with potentially deadly viruses while receiving care should be fairly compensated.

He also announced on Tuesday that the Government “accepts in full or accepts in principle” all of the 12 recommendations made as part of the Infected Blood Inquiry.

More than 30,000 people were given infected blood, or infected blood products, between the 1970s and early 1990s while undergoing NHS care.

Some 3,000 people died as a result and survivors are living with lifelong health implications.

The Infected Blood Inquiry concluded the scandal “could largely have been avoided” and that there was a “pervasive” cover-up to hide the truth.

In a written ministerial statement, Mr Thomas-Symonds said: “The victims of this scandal have suffered immeasurably.

“It is my utmost intention to deliver what justice and compensation the Government can as quickly as possible.”

He added: “I can also confirm today that the Government has also extended its eligibility criteria for siblings for the Infected Blood Compensation Scheme to ensure that the Scheme provides fair compensation to those who have been devastatingly impacted as a result of their sibling’s infection.”

There are a number of stipulations around sibling eligibility criteria.

Mr Thomas-Symonds also said the first compensation payments have been made in the last few days.

Last week, the Government announced that 10 people have been offered compensation totalling more than £13 million.

People offered payments were infected with potentially deadly viruses as a result of receiving infected blood and infected blood products.

Their identities are being kept private.

The Cabinet Office said that the first few people have accepted their offers and that further people have been asked to come forward.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced £11.8 billion in compensation for the victims of the scandal in her October Budget, which the Infected Blood Compensation Authority (IBCA) has been tasked with administering.

The Cabinet Office said that the IBCA is aiming to open up the compensation service wider in the new year.

Commenting on the latest announcement, Kate Burt, chief executive of the Haemophilia Society, said: “If fully implemented, the Infected Blood Inquiry’s recommendations will improve the safety and quality of healthcare for everyone in the UK, and we welcome the progress made so far.

“The government has a long way to go in righting the wrongs of the past and needs to make far more effort to listen to and engage with the infected blood community if it is to restore trust in its work.

“There are still serious concerns over parts of the Infected Blood Compensation Scheme which the government needs to address as a matter of urgency.”