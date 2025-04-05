David Lammy says ‘deeply concerning’ two MPs refused entry to Israel

David Lammy has said it is “deeply concerning” that two British MPs have been refused entry to Israel.

It is understood that Labour MPs Yuan Yang and Abtisam Mohamed are the two parliamentarians involved.

The Foreign Secretary said that he had “made clear” to his counterparts in the Israeli government that it is “no way” to treat parliamentarians.

In a statement on Saturday evening, the Foreign Secretary said: “It is unacceptable, counterproductive and deeply concerning that two British MPs on a parliamentary delegation to Israel have been detained and refused entry by the Israeli authorities.

“I have made clear to my counterparts in the Israeli government that this is no way to treat British parliamentarians, and we have been in contact with both MPs tonight to offer our support.

“The UK government’s focus remains securing a return to the ceasefire and negotiations to stop the bloodshed, free the hostages and end the conflict in Gaza.”

Ms Yang represents the constituency of Earley and Woodley while Ms Mohamed represents Sheffield Central.

Both were elected to Parliament last July.