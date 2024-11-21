Double-jobbing as MP and MSP ‘not sustainable’, says Scottish minister

A member of the Scottish Government has weighed into the row about double-jobbing as one of his party colleagues is vying to be an MP and MSP.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn announced last week he will seek the nomination for the Aberdeen South and North Kincardine seat at Holyrood currently held by the party’s Audrey Nicoll.

But the announcement caused a storm within and out-with the party after Mr Flynn said he would look to keep his seat at Westminster until the next election.

The SNP has been vocal in its criticism of dual mandates, repeatedly attacking former Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross when he sat in both parliaments.

Ivan McKee said being an MP and MSP ‘isn’t sustainable’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Speaking to BBC Radio Scotland on Thursday, public finance minister and SNP MSP Ivan McKee praised Mr Flynn’s talent, but cautioned against double-jobbing.

“I think double-jobbing – working as an MP and an MSP – isn’t sustainable,” he said.

“I’ve got a full-time job as an MSP and a minister, I gave up work that I had, a consultancy and a directorship that I had that was paid work.

“I didn’t need to give it up when I came into Parliament, (but) I recognised that this was a full-time job that needs a full-time commitment.”

Asked if Mr Flynn should resign his Westminster seat – which overlaps with a portion of the constituency he is seeking at Holyrood – Mr McKee said: “I think Stephen’s got huge talent, he’s got a lot to offer to the party and the country in the years to come.

“I think you’ll know that the SNP is one of the most democratic parties, where members can stand to challenge sitting MSPs, and that applies to all of us.

Conservative Douglas Ross was regularly criticised by the SNP when he sat at both Holyrood and Westminster (PA)

“There was quite a number of those challenges in the last cycle, and that’s to be welcomed.

“Stephen has got every right to stand in a vacant seat or challenge another sitting member, of course he can, but as I say I think the idea that you can do both those jobs and give them due attention is not sustainable.”

Ahead of the 2021 Holyrood election, the SNP implemented a rule aimed at stopping MPs from being able to stand for Holyrood without first resigning their Westminster seat.

The change was widely seen as an attempt to stop the then Edinburgh South West MP Joanna Cherry – a frequent critic of the party hierarchy – from taking a seat in the Scottish Parliament.

It remains for the party’s ruling body – the national executive committee – to decide if the policy will remain in place for the 2026 election.

Speaking at the weekend, Mr Flynn said the situation was “not particularly pleasant” and he shut down suggestions his attempted move to Holyrood is a bid to manoeuvre himself into position to be the next party leader.