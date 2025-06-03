Ex-glamour model Jodie Marsh can keep lemurs at animal sanctuary, judge rules

Former glamour model Jodie Marsh can keep lemurs at her Essex animal sanctuary, a judge has ruled.

Media personality Ms Marsh appealed against the local council’s decision to refuse her application for a wild animal licence to keep the primates at her sanctuary in Lindsell, nine miles north west of Braintree.

In a ruling on Tuesday, District Judge Christopher Williams said: “On the basis of the evidence available I am persuaded that the noise made by the lemurs is not a nuisance.

“I am satisfied on the balance of probabilities that the decision by Uttlesford District Council was wrong and continues to be wrong.

Former model Jodie Marsh outside Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court in Essex at a previous hearing (Lucy North/PA)

“I allow the appeal.”

Ms Marsh, who wore a black blazer, black top and leggings, sat behind her lawyer at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court and began to cry as the judgment in her favour was read out.

She thanked her lawyer and the judge.

Uttlesford District Council rejected Ms Marsh’s application last year after complaints but the 46-year-old former model told an earlier hearing that online trolls are behind much of the criticism of her animal sanctuary.

At a previous hearing, video clips of screeching lemurs at a zoo were played to the court.

The district council said Ms Marsh, who trained as a bodybuilder, had been unable to provide a noise nuisance survey but Paul Oakley, for Ms Marsh, said the council’s “conclusion lemurs were likely to contribute to the (noise) impact” was “speculation”.

The court previously heard that Ms Marsh had hand-reared a meerkat called Mabel and had joked about “taking her to the pub four times a week” on GB News.

Uttlesford District Council received 19 statements from local residents opposing the licence but the judge ruled that Ms Marsh “genuinely cares for the animals” at her sanctuary.

Summing up his findings, Judge Williams said: “Ms Marsh may not be popular in the surrounding area but based on the evidence given to this court I conclude that she is a person who genuinely cares for the animals.”

“Ms Marsh is not and has not been responsible for any harm or ill treatment (of the animals in her care).”

The court heard Essex Police, Essex Fire and Rescue Service and the RSPCA had not raised any concerns over Ms Marsh’s application for a licence to keep eight ring-tailed lemurs.

The judge ruled that Ms Marsh’s licence application, on behalf of Fripps Farm, should be granted, with conditions.

He approved an application for costs of £19,641 to be paid to Ms Marsh by Uttlesford District Council.