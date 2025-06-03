Popular Telford town centre cafe announces new opening hours as mum joins team to meet extra demand

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Hummingbird Cafe in Meeting Point House, Telford, has announced it will now be open Monday to Saturday, between 9am and 3pm.

The team behind the cafe - which includes siblings Adam and Sarah Davies - will soon be joined by mum Avril to help accommodate for the extra demand.

Avril had previously worked at The Hummingbird Cafe a number of years ago - and Avril now jokes she is making her grand return to “to keep an eye” on her children.

Mum Avril, centre, is joining her son Adam, left, and daughter, Sarah, at the Hummingbird Cafe as it extends it opening hours. Photo: The Hummingbird Cafe

“I always enjoyed working at The Hummingbird Cafe previously, and I know Adam and Sarah are happy at Meeting Point House, so I was delighted when I saw they were looking for another pair of hands,” Avril said.

“I guess it’s quite unusual for so many members of the same family to work in the same place but we all get on well so it’s no problem - and I quite enjoy keeping an eye on them to be honest!”

Wayne Jenson, chief executive of Meeting Point House, said Avril, Adam and Sarah were a great example of the strong team ethos at the charity.

“Many organisations say they are like a family and we seem to be taking that quite literally here at Meeting Point House,” he said.

“In all seriousness though, we are proud of the positive working environment we have nurtured here, with Sarah and Adam both starting out as apprentices and working their way into permanent staff roles.

“Avril’s experience in the hospitality industry has been much appreciated as the cafe goes from strength to strength, and we are delighted to have them all as part of the team.”

Meeting Point House is operated by the Meeting Point Trust charity, and provides meeting rooms and conference facilities for businesses and organisations of all shapes and sizes.

The Hummingbird Cafe is a thriving community hub, hosting charity get-togethers and providing quality food at affordable prices. Find out more information via the official website.