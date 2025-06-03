M54 delays after rush-hour crash this morning

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incident took place on the eastbound stretch of the motorway between Junctions 4 for Shifnal and Telford Services, and Junction Three for Tong and Cosford.

Shropshire fire and Rescue Service said the incident involved one vehicle, and that it had been called to help at around 8.47am today - Tuesday, June 3.

Significant tailbacks have been reported on the route as a result of the incident.

The fire service said its crews had worked to make sure the vehicle was safe, and declared a stop to the incident at around 9am.