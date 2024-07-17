Humza Yousaf and Nadia el-Nakla welcome newborn baby girl into their family

Humza Yousaf and his wife have had a new baby girl.

Nadia El-Nakla gave birth to Liyana Jenin Yousaf on Wednesday and both are well, the former first minister said on X.

Mr Yousaf said his daughter and stepdaughter are happy and excited to welcome their baby sister.

Mr Yousaf wrote: “Welcome to the world Liyana Jenin Yousaf, we are in love. Mum and baby are doing well.

“Amal is super excited at becoming a big sister, and Maya is very happy to be the head of our girl gang.

“We give thanks to God for blessing our family with a new addition.”

A number of messages of congratulations poured in shortly after Mr Yousaf made the announcement, including one from current First Minister John Swinney.

He wrote: “That is wonderful news. A warm welcome to Liyana and much love to you all.”