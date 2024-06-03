Lilian Seenoi-Barr becomes Northern Ireland’s first black mayor

Lilian Seenoi-Barr has been confirmed as the first black mayor of a council in Northern Ireland.

The 42-year-old, originally from Kenya, was selected by her party the SDLP and confirmed as the first citizen of Derry City and Strabane District Council on Monday evening.

Ms Seenoi-Barr, who made history last year when she became the first black person to be elected to public office in Northern Ireland, described herself as a Maasai woman and a Derry girl.

Since her selection was announced, she said she has been subjected to racist abuse and death threats.

But she said that while the threats have been hurtful, she has also had enormous support across the island from community organisations and politicians who have stood in solidarity.

Ulster Unionist Party councillor Darren Guy was nominated as deputy mayor.

Meanwhile there was also history at two other councils in the region on Monday.

The new Belfast Lord Mayor Micky Murray described himself as the first openly gay mayor of Northern Ireland’s capital when he was installed, while Pete Byrne became the first openly LGBT+ chair of Newry, Mourne and Down Council.