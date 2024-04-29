England rugby star Billy Vunipola arrested in Majorca, reports say

England rugby star Billy Vunipola has been tasered and arrested following an alleged violent incident in Majorca, local reports have said.

Vunipola’s domestic club Saracens tweeted to say it was aware of an incident involving the player and would be dealing with the matter internally.

The 31-year-old was reportedly tasered twice by police after arriving at a bar in the island’s capital Palma in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Local reports suggest he appeared in court on Sunday and has since been released on bail pending an ongoing investigation.

Vunipola is expected to leave Saracens at the end of this season and has previously been linked with a move to France – although nothing has been confirmed.

He has won 75 England caps, making his Test debut v Argentina in 2013. He is not currently part of the England squad.

The player made an appearance as a second-half substitute for Saracens in their 15-12 victory over Bath on Friday night.

The club are not scheduled to play again until May 11.

Saracens are currently second in the Gallagher Premiership and chasing a sixth league title in last 10 seasons – with just two rounds of regular season games left before the play-offs.