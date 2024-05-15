Police end search of funeral parlour amid probe into missing ashes

Police investigating claims of missing ashes at a former funeral parlour have finished a search of the premises.

Detectives launched a probe into the now-closed A Milne Funeral Directors amid allegations of ashes going missing, families being given the wrong remains, and financial misconduct.

The family-run firm had branches in Springburn, Glasgow, and Dumbarton, West Dunbartonshire, and its website has been taken down.

The National Association of Funeral Directors said it had received “a number of complaints” but the business “appeared to have stopped corresponding with us”.

Police Scotland said on Wednesday a search of the premises in Balornock Road, Springburn, had concluded and any ashes found would “be treated with the utmost respect”.

The search was carried out between May 3 and 14, with a “detailed examination” into the storage and return of cremated remains and finances.

Police have finished a search of the premises on Balornock Road, Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Forensics officers were seen going into the property on Monday.

Police said inquiries are ongoing to establish whether there has been an any criminality.

Detective Inspector Gerry Shovlin, Clydebank CID, said: “This is a very sensitive and emotive case and we recognise the upset and distress that families have experienced.

“Our investigation has been going on for several weeks now and will continue for some time, due to the level of inquiry that will need to be followed up.

“It is a complex inquiry that involves a number of agencies, but families can be reassured that the ashes of their loved ones are a priority and will be treated with the utmost respect.”

An email address has been set up for the public to contact police directly, and the force said the investigation will continue “for some time”.

Anyone wishing to contact police about the investigation can call officers on 101 quoting incident number 1289 of May 2, or use the dedicated email address operationkoine@scotland.police.uk.