Man appears in court accused of endangering parking warden’s life

A man has appeared in court accused of endangering the life of a parking warden in an alleged attack.

Police Scotland said emergency services attended and the warden, a 49-year-old man, was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.

The incident happened on Gorgie Road in Edinburgh at about 4.25pm on Monday.

Eamonn Gallagher, 38, of West Lothian, appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday accused of assault to severe injury and danger of life.

He was also charged with threatening or abusive behaviour and possessing a blade in public.

He made no plea during the private hearing and was remanded in custody.

The firm which provides parking wardens for Edinburgh Council, NSL, said the 49-year-old who was injured is one of their employees.

A NSL spokesperson said: “We can confirm that one of our colleagues was subjected to a serious assault whilst carrying out duties as a parking attendant on behalf of The City of Edinburgh Council.

“Due to the ongoing police investigation, we are unable to provide any further details at this time.”