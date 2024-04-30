Wimbledon ticket tout jailed for failing to share details of associates

A Wimbledon ticket tout has been jailed for four months by a High Court judge after failing to take a final opportunity to disclose details of his associates.

The All England Lawn Tennis Club, which runs the tournament, took out an injunction against Oliver Hardiman last year as part of efforts to combat touting.

Hardiman breached the order by entering the site of the grand slam championship and failing to share information about other touts.

After admitting contempt of court, he was told by Mr Justice Morris earlier this month that he could avoid prison if he shared the information.

On Tuesday, barristers for the club told the court that no details had been provided, with the judge ruling that the sentence would now take effect.

Addressing Hardiman, Mr Justice Morris said: “You have breached a court order deliberately.

“The breach of a court order harms the public’s confidence in the administration of justice. Court orders are there to be obeyed.”

As well as the prison sentence, Hardiman was also told he must pay £23,942.50 in legal costs.

A different High Court judge issued the injunction against Hardiman last July, which barred him from unlawfully trading tickets for Wimbledon and from being on the club’s premises during the 2023 tournament.

It also obliged him to share details of his associates within 24 hours.

But Hardiman did not provide the information and was found touting tickets to people queuing to get into the site in south-west London.

After admitting contempt of court in February, he was offered the chance to “purge” his contempt and avoid custody by sharing the required information and otherwise complying with the order.

In a hearing in London in March, barrister Edward Rowntree, representing the club, said this had not happened and Hardiman had “knowingly and consciously” failed to comply.

Lawyers for Hardiman said he should be fined or given a suspended sentence.

While Mr Justice Morris ruled on April 9 that an immediate prison term was “appropriate”, he gave Hardiman “one final short opportunity” to disclose the information by April 26, which was not provided.

Sporting bodies can take out injunctions against those selling tickets on unregulated secondary markets.

Standard tickets for Wimbledon are issued through a strictly controlled ballot run by the club and cannot be transferred, and visitors are required to show photographic ID alongside their ticket when entering.

Debenture seats – seats on Centre Court or No 1 Court which can be used for five years – can legally be transferred or sold.