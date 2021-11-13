Glasgow Pact: Key lines from the Cop26 agreement

The wording of the new Glasgow Pact might not seem controversial to the uninitiated, but they have been subject to months – and in some cases years – of legal wrangling.
Here are some of the key elements of the agreement:
– Expresses “alarm and utmost concern” at the fact human activities have caused around 1.1C of warming, and that the Earth’s remaining “carbon budget” consistent with 1.5C is being “rapidly depleted”.
– Stresses the “urgency of enhancing ambition and action” in the 2020s to have any hope of meeting the goals of the Paris Agreement.
– Calls up parties to “phase down” unabated coal power and inefficient fossil fuel subsidies.
– Invites parties “to consider” further action to cut greenhouse gas emissions, including methane, at a greater rate by 2030.
– Expresses “deep regret” that the goal of developed countries to mobilise 100 US dollars a year by 2020 for developing countries to tackle climate change has not been met.
– Urges developed countries to fully deliver on the 100 billion US dollars goal urgently and through to 2025.
– A new post-2025 long term finance goal for climate finance for developing countries will be negotiated from 2022 and set in 2024 under the proposals.
– Reiterates the “urgency of scaling up action and support, including finance” to developing countries to help them “avert, minimise and address” loss and damage associated with climate change.
– Emphasises the importance of “protecting, conserving and restoring nature and ecosystems” to achieve the goal of the Paris Agreement of limiting warming to 1.5C and well below 2C.
– Recognises the role of “indigenous peoples, local communities and civil society, including youth and children” in addressing and responding to climate change.