One in four deaths involved Covid-19 at end of November – ONS

One in four deaths in England and Wales registered at the end of November involved coronavirus, new figures show.

There were 3,040 deaths registered where “novel coronavirus” was mentioned on the death certificate in the week ending November 27, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

This is 24.4% of the total deaths registered during that week, and the highest number of deaths involving Covid-19 since the week ending May 15.

It is also up from 2,697 deaths in the week to November 20 – a jump of 13% (343 more deaths).

The overall number of deaths registered in England and Wales in the week ending November 27 was 12,456 deaths – 79 fewer deaths than registered during the previous seven days.

This is 20% higher than the average number of deaths for this period of time over the past five years (an increase of 2,099 deaths).

In hospitals, care homes, private homes and other locations the number of deaths was above the five-year average.

And all regions in England had a higher number of deaths than the five-year average for the third week in a row.

Deaths involving Covid-19 rose in all English regions except the North West, where the weekly total fell from 629 to 546.

Yorkshire and the Humber had 537 deaths involving Covid-19 registered in the week ending November 27 – the highest number for the region since the week ending May 1, according to the ONS.

In the East Midlands, 361 Covid-19 deaths were registered in the week to November 27, again, the highest for the region since the week to May 1.

In north-east England, 220 Covid-19 deaths were registered in the week to November 27, the highest since the week to May 15.

In Wales, the number of deaths involving Covid-19 fell from 223 to 218 deaths.

The number of excess deaths that have occurred in private homes in England and Wales since the start of the coronavirus pandemic has now passed 35,000.

?? The #COVID19 vaccination programme is starting in the UK today ?? Health services in each nation are vaccinating with the #COVID19Vaccine. If you are in a priority group eligible for vaccination, you will be contacted to book an appointment ?https://t.co/PKVgX10aE3 pic.twitter.com/uW0PR4nJmW — Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) December 8, 2020

There were 35,631 excess deaths in homes in England and Wales registered between March 7 and November 27, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Of this total, 3,205 – 9% – were deaths involving Covid-19.

The figures show that 77,707 deaths involving Covid-19 have now occurred in the UK.

A total of 75,092 deaths have so far been registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, according to the latest reports from the UK’s statistics agencies.

This includes 68,048 deaths in England and Wales up to November 27 (and registered up to December 5), which were confirmed by the ONS on Tuesday.