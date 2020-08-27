Advertising
In Pictures: Animal magic at London Zoo on weigh-in day
Camels, penguins, squirrel monkeys and spiders were among those having their height and weight recorded at ZSL London Zoo.
Creatures of all shapes and sizes have been lining up for their annual weigh-in at ZSL London Zoo.
It allows zookeepers to monitor their health and wellbeing.
