In Pictures: Animal magic at London Zoo on weigh-in day

UK News | Published:

Keeper Mick Tiley weighs Noemie the bactrian camel, during the annual weigh-in at ZSL London Zoo

Creatures of all shapes and sizes have been lining up for their annual weigh-in at ZSL London Zoo.

Camels, penguins, squirrel monkeys and spiders were among those having their height and weight recorded.

It allows zookeepers to monitor their health and wellbeing.

Keeper Maggie measures a giraffe during the annual weigh-in at ZSL London Zoo
Keeper Maggie measures a giraffe during the annual weigh-in at ZSL London Zoo (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Keeper Joe Capon weighs Polly the Galapagos giant tortoise during the annual weigh-in at ZSL London Zoo, London
Polly the Galapagos giant tortoise was weighed by keeper Joe Capon (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Keepers Jessica Young and Megan Harber weigh Oni the okapi, and measure her pregnant belly, during the annual weigh-in at ZSL London Zoo, London
Keepers Jessica Young and Megan Harber weigh Oni the okapi, and measure her pregnant belly (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Squirrel monkeys are weighed during the annual weigh-in at ZSL London Zoo
Squirrel monkeys were among those being weighed (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Keeper Kate Clark weighs an otter during the annual weigh-in at ZSL London Zoo
Keeper Kate Clark weighs an eager-looking otter (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Keeper Martin Franklin weighs humboldt penguins during the annual weigh-in at ZSL London Zoo
Humboldt penguins queued up for keeper Martin Franklin (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Senior keeper Laura Garrett weighs meerkats during the annual weigh-in at ZSL London Zoo
Senior keeper Laura Garrett weighed the meerkats (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Senior keeper Jamie Mitchell prepares Katie the tarantula to be weighed, during the annual weigh-in at ZSL London Zoo
Katie the tarantula gets ready to be weighed (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Senior keeper Tony Cholerton weighs squirrel monkeys, during the annual weigh-in at ZSL London Zoo
Senior keeper Tony Cholerton was given a hand by some squirrel monkeys (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
An otter during the annual weigh-in at ZSL London Zoo
An otter liked the look of the camera during the annual weigh-in (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Keeper Mick Tiley weighs Noemie the bactrian camel, during the annual weigh-in at ZSL London Zoo
Keeper Mick Tiley took details for Noemie the Bactrian camel (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
