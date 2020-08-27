In Pictures: Animal magic at London Zoo on weigh-in day

Creatures of all shapes and sizes have been lining up for their annual weigh-in at ZSL London Zoo.

Camels, penguins, squirrel monkeys and spiders were among those having their height and weight recorded.

It allows zookeepers to monitor their health and wellbeing.

Keeper Maggie measures a giraffe during the annual weigh-in at ZSL London Zoo (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Polly the Galapagos giant tortoise was weighed by keeper Joe Capon (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Keepers Jessica Young and Megan Harber weigh Oni the okapi, and measure her pregnant belly (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Squirrel monkeys were among those being weighed (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Keeper Kate Clark weighs an eager-looking otter (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Humboldt penguins queued up for keeper Martin Franklin (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Senior keeper Laura Garrett weighed the meerkats (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Katie the tarantula gets ready to be weighed (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Senior keeper Tony Cholerton was given a hand by some squirrel monkeys (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

An otter liked the look of the camera during the annual weigh-in (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)