What the papers say – May 5

Labour’s gains nationwide made headlines across the major newspapers this Sunday.

The Sunday Express, The Sunday Times and The Sunday Telegraph all run with front pages on major Tory losses across key council areas.

The Observer opts for Labour calling on Rishi Sunak to call the general election to end the “purgatory” of his “zombie rule”.

Sunday People runs with Labour’s pledge to ban the weapon that killed Daniel Anjorin.

The Mail on Sunday leads with a story about the King, who is going from strength-to-strength according to public polling.

The Sunday Mirror splashes on the Duke of York, who the paper claims may face eviction from his estate in Great Windsor Park as buildings at the 90-acre property appear to be in a state of disrepair.

The Daily Star Sunday splashes with a ghost story to cap off the week.