Marks & Spencer website and app down as retailer apologises to customers
M&S is the latest grocer to face issues with its online services.
The website of high street giant Marks & Spencer has been offline for several hours after it was hit with “technical issues”.
Visitors to the retailer’s site on Saturday afternoon were greeted with a message which read: “Please bear with us. Sorry you can’t shop with us right now.
“We’re working hard to be back online as soon as possible.”
The M&S app was also unavailable, customers reported.
In a reply on X, formerly Twitter, to a disgruntled web user, the retailer said: “We’re experiencing some technical issues but we are working on it.”
Last month, Sainsbury’s shoppers saw online orders fail to arrive after the supermarket giant was hit by a technical hitch.
The chain blamed a “technical issue” for the disruption to its online grocery operation.
The website and app issues come just days before Marks & Spencer is expected to reveal a jump in annual profits when it reports on a bumper year.
The high street staple has enjoyed buoyant sales across its food halls and clothing and home arm, having undergone a significant turnaround plan in recent years, including cost-cutting and store closures.
M&S has been contacted for comment.