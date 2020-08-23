Police call for social distancing after breaking up dozens of parties

Birmingham Police have issued reminders of the need for social distancing after being called to more than 70 street and house parties and other unlicensed gatherings overnight.

The force tweeted that they had dispersed dozens of parties, including one at Northfield on the outskirts of Birmingham which included two marquees and a DJ.

“Everyone packed up and went home after we arrived,” they tweeted.

“Please understand we are still in a pandemic.”

In a separate tweet, the force said officers had “responded to over 70 street and house parties and other unlicensed events” on Saturday night.

“Most people understand why we are doing this – stay safe – don’t risk spreading the virus,” the force said.

No details of arrests were immediately available.

Meanwhile, police in Huddersfield broke up an illegal rave involving some 300 people.

West Yorkshire Police tweeted they were called to the gathering in Deighton, where missiles were thrown at officers.

Police said the music was “quickly turned off” and the crowd was dispersed, a move “met by applause from local residents”.