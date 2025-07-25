Get your act together on immigration, Trump tells Europe as he lands in Scotland

Europe “better get your act together” on immigration, US President Donald Trump said as he landed in Scotland.

Mr Trump is in the country for a four-day visit to both of his golf clubs in Aberdeen and Ayrshire.

Landing at around 8.30pm on Friday, the president was greeted by Scottish Secretary Ian Murray before speaking to reporters.

The president spoke to journalists as he disembarked the plane (Jane Barlow/PA)

Asked about illegal immigration – which successive UK governments have sought to curb – Mr Trump said: “On immigration, you better get your act together.

“You’re not going to have Europe anymore, you’ve got to get your act together.

“As you know, last month we had nobody entering our country – nobody, (we) shut it down.”

He added: “You’ve got to stop this horrible invasion that’s happening to Europe.”

Immigration, Mr Trump said, was “killing Europe”.

Some European leaders, he continued, “have not let it happen” and are “not getting the proper credit they should”, though the president did not say who he was talking about.

Mr Trump said: “Many countries in Europe, some people, some leaders, have not let it happen, and they’re not getting the proper credit they should.”

Trump supporters gather at Prestwick Airport ahead of US President Donald Trump’s arrival (Jane Barlow/PA)

The president also praised Sir Keir Starmer ahead of a meeting between the two at one of his courses in the coming days, describing him as a “good man”.

“I like your Prime Minister, he’s slightly more liberal than I am – as you probably heard – but he’s a good man. He got a trade deal done,” he said.

“You know, they’ve been working on this deal for 12 years, he got it done – that’s a good deal, it’s a good deal for the UK.”

Mr Trump also suggested he would be meeting Sir Keir “tomorrow evening”, although it is understood the pair will not meet until Monday.

As well as the Prime Minister, Scottish First Minister John Swinney will meet with the president, as will European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, who confirmed on X she will come to Scotland on Sunday in a bid to hash out a trade deal between the US and Europe.

Mr Trump told journalists there was a “good 50/50 chance” of a deal being struck, adding that it would be the “biggest deal of them all”.

Police on horseback outside the perimeter of Turnberry golf course in South Ayrshire (Robert Parry/PA)

The president and Sir Keir are expected to discuss potential changes to the UK-US trade deal which came into force last month.

Mr Swinney has pledged to “essentially speak out for Scotland”.

Speaking as he boarded Air Force One in the US, Mr Trump said he would be having dinner with the Prime Minister at Turnberry, before “going to the oil capital of Europe, which is Aberdeen”.

He said: “We’re going to have a good time. I think the Prime Minister and I get along very well.”

Mr Trump added: “We’re going to be talking about the trade deal that we made and maybe even approve it.”

Police outside the perimeter of Turnberry golf course (Robert Perry/PA)

He also told journalists he was “looking forward” to meeting with the “Scottish leader” Mr Swinney, describing him as a “good man”.

During his time in Scotland, the president is also likely to spark a number of protests, with concerns being raised about how such demonstrations are policed.

Police Scotland has called in support from other forces in the UK to help bolster officer numbers, though senior officers and the organisation which represents the rank-and-file have accepted Mr Trump’s visit will have an impact.