Police and crime commissioner apologies for ‘dead bodies’ claim

A police and crime commissioner has apologised for claiming that multiple human remains have been found in woodland at the centre of a murder investigation.

Alison Hernandez told a meeting of the Devon and Cornwall police and crime panel that “dead bodies” had been found in woodland at Sticker, near St Austell, and investigations were ongoing to establish exactly how many.

Devon and Cornwall Police said in response the body of one man had been recovered from woods and no other remains had been found.

A man has been charged with the murder of Daniel Coleman, 43, whose body was found in woodland near St Austell (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)

Police and forensic experts have been carrying out extensive inquiries in the woodland since the discovery of the body of 43-year-old Daniel Coleman.

James Desborough, 39, is accused of murdering Mr Coleman, from St Austell, on a date between June 2 and July 7. He is due back before Truro Crown Court next month.

In her apology, Ms Hernandez said: “In trying to be helpful I responded to an operational question at the police and crime panel, however, I was not fully up to date with the facts of the investigation.

“I apologise for any alarm this may have caused.

“The police have operational primacy over these matters.

“Any investigation will unfold rapidly and I was not in possession of all the facts at that time.”

Devon and Cornwall Police rejected Ms Hernandez’s claims, with Detective Superintendent Jon Bancroft saying: “We currently have three separate murder investigations being conducted in the Cornwall area.

“I have oversight of all of these investigations at this time, and can confirm they are being carried out independently of each other and are not believed to be linked.

“I can categorically state that we have recovered remains believed to be those of Daniel Coleman only from an area of woodland in Sticker.

“No other remains have been located at this scene to date.”

A second murder inquiry is under way after Lee Hockey’s body was found in woodland (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)

Police are also investigating the discovery of the body of Lee Hockey, 50, who was found in another woodland between Truro and Probus on July 1.

A third murder inquiry is under way following a fatal fire at a residential property in Newquay on July 22.

The body of a man in his 30s was found in the property, with a 33-year-old man from Bolton was arrested on suspicion of murder.