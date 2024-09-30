Upcoming road closures around Shropshire - including one set to last 19 days

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Council said that the closure, of Neachley Lane in Cosford, would be in place for a total of 19 days from Monday.

The road closure is required to allow workers to rebuild a boundary wall.

An alternative route will be signposted.

Elsewhere a road will be closed during the day for more than a week while repairs are carried out.

Shropshire Council said that the B4398 Llanymynech to Maesbrook road will be shut between 9.30am and 4pm for eight days from October 3.

The closure will allow for carriageway repairs, including kerbing, sign posts and iron works.

Further south, a town-centre route is set to be shut for a day next month.

Shropshire Council said that traffic will be prohibited from using High Street in Bridgnorth on October 6.

The authority said that the closure is to allow for Severn Trent Water to carry out remedial works.

An alternative route via North Gate, Old Smithfield Road, and Whitburn Street, will be in place.