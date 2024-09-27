Flooding, theft and a fallen tree sees Shropshire trains cancelled

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Multiple incidents on the tracks between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton, and a tree on the line between Shrewsbury and Craven Arms, saw trains cancelled on Friday.

A spokesperson for National Rail said that disruption was expected until around 12pm.

Among the drama on the tracks was flooding at Wellington railways station, that was hit badly by heavy rain on Thursday evening.

Sudden flooding on the tracks leaving the 5.42pm from Aberystwyth to Birmingham International marooned on platform 1.

Flooding on the tracks at Wellington station

National Rail also said that signalling cables at Albrighton had also been stolen overnight.

As a result, a rail replacement bus service was in place between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Railway said six coaches were operating the line, calling at all stations.

National Rail also reported there was tree blocking the line between Shrewsbury and Craven Arms, and warned that trains operating on this line may be cancelled, delayed or revised.

They are encouraging people to check before the travel using their real-time Journey Planner.

Travellers may also be entitled to compensation if they experience a delay in completing journeys and are being encouraged to keep hold of train tickets.