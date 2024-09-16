Overnight resurfacing set to close a major Shropshire A-road at weekends

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The road between Little Stretton and north of All Stretton, near Church Stretton, will be closed between its junction with the B5477 at Little Stretton, and its junction with the B5477, north of All Stretton.

It will also mean the closure of any layby in the area and no vehicle will be able to enter or leave the road at its junction with any side road.

The work will be carried out at weekends between 8pm on Friday and 6am on Monday and is expected to start on Friday and continue for six weekends.

Access to properties will be maintained at all times.

There will be a diversion route taking in the A5, the A548 and the B4368 and vice versa and it will be signed.