All the changes to Shropshire's bus services to be aware of over the next week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Several changes to bus services serving the Shropshire Council area will come into effect in the next week.

The changes include a new service that seeks to improve the frequency of public transport between Much Wenlock and Shrewsbury, as well as a number of service provider changes and changes to timetables.

The full changes are as follows:

New service – 437 (Much Wenlock to Shrewsbury)

To improve frequency along the Much Wenlock to Shrewsbury corridor, the new 437 service is to be launched from Tuesday, September 3. This new service will work alongside the 436 (Bridgnorth to Shrewsbury) to provide a more frequent bus service at peak times, Monday to Saturday.

Service 9 (Bridgnorth to Wolverhampton)

From Saturday, August 31, the above service – operated by Arriva Midlands – will slightly revise the timetable, affecting the times in Bridgnorth only to improve punctuality on the Bridgnorth to Sydney Cottage section of route.

Service 37 (Meole Brace School to Weeping Cross)

From August 31, the above service – operated by Arriva Midlands – will slightly revise the timetable to reflect Meole Brace School’s closing time of 3.25pm.

Service 41 (Whitchurch to Chester)

From September 1, the above service will now be operated by D&G Bus Ltd under contract with Cheshire West & Chester Council. The service was provided previously by Aintree Coaches. There are minor changes to the timetable.

Service 101 (Bridgnorth Town Service)

From August 31, the above service – operated by Arriva Midlands – will slightly revise the timetable to improve punctuality and reliability.

Service 301/302 (Market Drayton Town Service)

From August 31, the above service – operated by Lakeside Coaches – will operate solely as the 301 service, The 302 elements of the service will still be included within the 301 timetable.

Service 449 (Ellesmere to Oswestry)

From August 31, the above service – operated by Lakeside Coaches – will operate a revised timetable with minor changes.

Service 501 (Ellesmere to Shrewsbury)

From August 31, the above service – operated by Lakeside Coaches – will operate a revised timetable, which will include additional trips added on Saturdays.

Service 738/740 (Knighton to Ludlow)

From Monday, September 2, the above service – operated by Minsterley Motors – will operate a revised timetable to include a loop of Knighton town centre. This will allow more passengers access to the service, and additional stops in the town for visitors to use.

Service X10 (Shrewsbury Bus Station to Telford)

From August 31, the above service – operated by Arriva Midlands – will slightly revise the timetable and route with most journeys commencing and terminating in Priorslee (Telford). An additional peak journey between Shrewsbury and Telford is to be provided, with an arrival time in Telford at 8.33am, Mondays to Fridays.

Service X11 (Telford to Wellington to Shrewsbury)

From August 31, the above service – operated by Arriva Midlands – will replace service X10A with a slightly revised timetable.

Service X12 (Newport to Wellington to Shrewsbury)

From August 31, the above service – operated by Arriva Midlands – will replace service X7 with a revised timetable.