New bus service linking Shropshire town with Shrewsbury to start next week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The new 437 service will connect Much Wenlock to the county town.

The 437 will go into operation next Tuesday, run by Tanat Valley Coaches.

The service will work alongside the 436 Bridgnorth to Shrewsbury to provide a more frequent bus service at peak times, Monday to Saturday.

Seven services a day will run Monday to Friday on an hourly timetable, with six on a Saturday.

Tanat Valley Coaches

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member with responsibility for public transport, said: “We want to to transform the current bus offer in the county, creating the opportunity for bus to become the first choice of travel for people.

“I’m delighted that we’ll soon be introducing this new service between Much Wenlock and Shrewsbury to make the bus a more realistic option for residents, students and visitors and I know this will be welcomed by many people. Many other improvements are also due to be introduced soon and I look forward to announcing further details soon.”

A full timetable is available at: newsroom.shropshire.gov.uk/wp-content/uploads/437-Much-Wenlock-bus-service-timetable.pdf