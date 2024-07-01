Delays on the M6 following crash after driver ‘fell asleep’

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers at the CMPG have issued a shocking picture of a crumpled car involved in a road collision on the M6 this morning.

The crash occurred before 5am on M6 north between junction 14 and 15 in Staffordshire. Officers said that he callison happened between a number of vehicles and that the ‘driver stated they fell asleep.

Thankfully they were not injured. CMPG posted about the incident on X, formerly Twitter.

Officers have urged drivers not to drive while tired.