M6 in Staffordshire reopens after two lorry crash closes it for more than 18 hours with driver seriously hurt

A driver trapped in his vehicle had to be cut free after a crash between two lorries at around 9.40am on Tuesday. Fire crews used specialist equipment to free him. He was taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital where he was said to be in a serious condition.

A diesel spillage from the vehicles caused the closure, which National Highways kept in place overnight until 5.30am on Wednesday.

Lane Four was briefly opened to release traffic caught in the closure

Cars can be seen travelling the same way in both directions on the M6 after being turned around