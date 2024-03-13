M6 in Staffordshire reopens after two lorry crash closes it for more than 18 hours with driver seriously hurt
The M6 in Staffordshire southbound has reopened between junctions 14 and 13 after a two lorry crash closed it for more than 18 hours.
By Emma Walker
Published
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
A driver trapped in his vehicle had to be cut free after a crash between two lorries at around 9.40am on Tuesday. Fire crews used specialist equipment to free him. He was taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital where he was said to be in a serious condition.
A diesel spillage from the vehicles caused the closure, which National Highways kept in place overnight until 5.30am on Wednesday.