Green light given - again - to controversial Shrewsbury North West Relief Road

Committee members of Shropshire Council's Northern Planning Committee voted by six votes to five to give a set of some 63 planning conditions for the Shrewsbury North West Relief Road the go-ahead.

Supporters of the scheme shouldn't expect shovels to be dug into the ground any time soon as objectors are considering legal challenges. Then if it passes any judicial review challenge there will be a number of technical challenges to overcome.

The principle of the building the road was approved in October last year when the committee gave its planning permission. But they asked for the conditions, which are normally sorted out behind the scenes, to come back to the committee for approval.

Objectors included Morris Leisure Limited which submitted an objection via its solicitors Irwin Mitchell which accused the committee papers of being "factually inaccurate" and "likely to substantially mislead the committee."

The company warned the committee that if there was a drinking water pollution incident from the new road it would have a "huge impact" on the council.

A council officer told the committee that despite the objection they can "move forward" with the plan as all matters have been covered.

Mike Streetly, of Better Shrewsbury Transport, believes the council may have opened itself up to a legal challenge. After the decision he said: "This is what we expected, but we believe that the council has dug itself into a deep hole and will be an easy target for a legal challenge.

"We will be consulting our legal team."

During the meeting objecting councillors called for the matter to be deferred because the council was proposing a number of pre-conditions, which should have been sorted out years ago.

Councillor Julian Dean, who proposed putting off a decision, said: "We will be putting the council at risk by pushing to get on with it. We should be saying do the work and then come back to us."

Councillor David Vasmer supported deferring the matters because of the addition of several responses which came through at the last minute.

There was a 40 minute break in proceedings as the late submissions from Severn Trent Water and others came through, and councillors were given a matter of minutes to digest those submissions after an officer had printed them off.

Councillor Nigel Hartin also backed deferring, comparing it to the Government's Rwanda scheme for "illegal" migrants, when they were arguing the country is safe because they say it is.

But Tracy Darke, the council's Assistant Director of Economy & Place, and barrister Christian Hawley, both said the decision to move forward was sound.

Ms Darke said it was not usual for a planning application to have so many technical conditions, and she added that councillors should "not refuse it matters can be dealt with by conditions, it is not acceptable to refuse because there are too many conditions.2

As to objections on the grounds of possible water pollution, she said that Severn Trent Water was "comfortable" with matters being dealt with by conditions. And she added that the Environment Agency are "not objecting".

She said conditions can be tweaked with the EA and Severn Trent if necessary.

"We haven't got people running off into the sunset saying everything is perfect," she added "But we will ensure all conditions are complied with."

Objectors have disagreed with that analysis, saying that the Environment Agency has raised deep concerns, with Councillor Dean adding that the only justification is that "we are comfortable."

Council barrister Christian Hawley said: "Planning permission should not be rejected if conditions are acceptable. There is justification for having pre-commencement conditions."

He added that it was the committee's decision.

Councillors were invited to suggests new conditions or to make amendments, but none were forthcoming.

The members of the committee took a recorded vote for the Dean/Vasmer proposal to defer the meeting, which was rejected by six votes to five.

Councillors David Evans and Roy Aldcroft then proposed accepting the list of conditions.

That was also taken to a recorded vote and approved by six votes to five.

Before the meeting at Shirehall, in Shrewsbury on Thursday protestors turned out in numbers, one dressed as the Grim Reaper, to make a noise before the meeting. Members of Extinction Rebellion were joined by Just Stop Oil and Friends of the Earth.

Jamie Russell, of Extinction Rebellion, said: "They have put their bet on completely the wrong horse and the whole of Shropshire is going to have to pick up the tab for them."

Protestors were concerned about the possible impact on Shrewsbury's water supply, reflecting issues raised by the Environment Agency.

Mr Russell and others say conditions should have been sorted out before making the decision to go for planning permission.

"The North West Relief Road is a disaster for Shropshire financially, environmentally and is a huge risk to Shrewsbury's water supply."

Others are worried about the beautiful environment being wrecked in the area, including the loss of 1,000 mature trees including one which has been dubbed the Darwin Oak.

Protestors are gearing up to launch a judicial review.

Mike Streetly, of Better Shrewsbury Transport, said: "It is wide open for a legal challenge and we are on track to go for a judicial review."

Other objectors making their presence felt included people concerned about the loss of a beautiful part of Shrewsbury, the possibility of major housebuilding.

Others were concerned about carbon emissions from the project adding to the climate crisis.

One protestor, a Shrewsbury resident since 1977, said she understood concerns about traffic in the town but added that the relief road would at best be a "short term solution".

XR members Charlie Grafton and Alicia Hegarty said: "It is a climate emergency. The Government hasn't invested enough in electric vehicles, there aren't enough charging points and they are under pressure from the fossil fuel industry."

The Bishop's Castle residents had driven to the county town in an electric vehicle and said more needs to be done to promote things like car sharing.

But they added that they "need to have access to a car" but if more roads are built "more cars will come."

Following the committee's decision to go ahead, the starting gun is fired on a process of completing an agreement between the council and landowners impacted the plans proposal.

Once all that is agreed, a decision notice will be published and the protestors can launch a bid for a judicial review.

It has already been confirmed that the Government will not be calling in the decision.