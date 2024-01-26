'Inappropriate' Shropshire parking charge rise called in as row escalates

Charges in Shropshire are due to increase on April 1 following a decision by the council’s cabinet on January 17, which saw the proposals for higher parking fees approved.

The plan would have seen rises in parking charges across the county, but mostly focussed on Shrewsbury, where on-street parking was set to rise from £2.80 per hour to £3.60, along with rises at eight of the town’s council-owned car parks.

But the move has led to an outcry from Shrewsbury’s BID business forum, who earlier this week penned an open letter to Shropshire Council’s leader and Chief Executive warning that the changes would cause “lasting impacts” to the town centre economy.

Now, the plans will come back to the council’s Economy and Environment scrutiny committee in the next fortnight, before potentially being debated in full council.

Liberal Democrat group leader Councillor Roger Evans said the cabinet report, which had stated the increases were ‘minor’, did not stack up.

“We consider there are valid reasons why the increases in parking fees should not be raised to the levels proposed in the report and agreed by Cabinet,” he said.

“It is inappropriate that the Council is proposing major changes to car parking charges before having considered a review of its parking strategy. Surely the strategy review should come first followed by a review of charges.

“The increases in car parking charges in car parks outside the river loop as compared to a flat fee for Ravens Meadow within the loop is completely at odds with the policy adopted in the Movement Strategy.

“The cabinet report lacks a clear explanation of why the increased charges are necessary. Money raised will tackle a backlog of maintenance but why is there a backlog of maintenance?”

At the meeting of Shropshire Council’s Environment and Economy committee held at Shirehall on Thursday, committee chair Councillor Joyce Barrow confirmed that the plan would come before the scrutiny committee shortly.

“That will be coming to this committee and we’re in the process of sorting out a day and a time but it should hopefully be within the next two weeks,” she said.