Burst water pipe closes Oswestry road to Welsh border

Part of the B4580 in between Rhydycroesau and Oswestry is currently closed to traffic as Severn Trent makes an urgent repair to a burst water pipe and fixes damage caused to the road.

The road closure has been put in place for the safety of the teams carrying out the work and other road users.

Stuart Leach, regional operations lead at Severn Trent, said: "We would like to apologise to anyone who plans to use this section of the road while we carry out this essential emergency repair.

"We know closing a road like this can be a real inconvenience and we only do so when absolutely necessary. In this case, the burst has caused a void in the road, making it unsafe for traffic.

“Our teams will be working around the clock to get this repair made and have the road reopened as quickly as possible, however, we expect that the closure will be in place for around a week.

"We have been liaising closely with Shropshire County Council and a signed diversion route is in place.”

Access to all frontages will be maintained throughout the works.