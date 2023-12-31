'Dirty, intimidating and unwelcoming' - Damning indictment on Shrewsbury bus station from Labour leader

The damning indictment about Shrewsbury bus station came from Councillor Julia Buckley, Labour group leader with Shropshire Council.

“The bus station was becoming very dirty, overgrown and felt intimidating and unwelcoming to visitors," she said. "I had elderly residents telling me they were getting off the bus a stop early to avoid going through the station.”

Councillor Buckley said she first raised concerns in September, and in December met council officers, who demonstrated progress on tree work, cleaning the fascia, repairing smashed windows, improving toilets and reducing anti-social behaviour.

Fellow Labour councillor Alan Mosley, who also met with Councillor Buckley and the officers, said: “The town’s bus station has not been maintained to an acceptable standard for some time so it’s very pleasing that this initiative has certainly improved matters. Ongoing improvements will no doubt also be important in encouraging more and more people to use our bus services."

“It is so important to look after our bus station and ensure it provides a clean and pleasant welcome to residents and visitors alike” added Councillor Buckley.