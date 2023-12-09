Day of traffic chaos with multiple crashes and a car submerged in flood water after storms lash Shropshire

There were multiple incidents on the A5, with a car ending up on an embankment eastbound between Dobbies Island and Emstrey in the morning after the driver aquaplaned off the road due to "surface water".

At the same time, a car left the carriageway on the A5, westbound, between Cluddley and Preston Island near Wellington. There were also reports of a collision between a car and a horse box on the same stretch of road.

Near Bridgnorth, police closed the A458 at Morville following a "serious two-vehicle collision".

Motorists were warned to avoid the area as the road was expected to be "closed for some time".

Another motorist also hit a tree in Telford in Rushmoor Lane, Allscott at around 9am.

And on the M54, queues of nearly an hour formed eastbound when two cars collided between junction 3 and junction 2 near Albrighton at around 11am.

The M54 crash saw delays of up to an hour (Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service/Craig Jackson)

Both the east and westbound carriageways were down to one lane as highways teams went about about replacing the crash barriers on the central reservation during the afternoon.

A woman also had to be rescued in Oswestry after she drive in flood waters resulting in her car being submerged in water.

The driver and her dog were rescued by the fire service (Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service).

The incidents followed a yellow alert for wind covering Shropshire that came into effect at 9am on Saturday, with the alert stating transport is likely to be disrupted.

Flood alerts were also issued across the county.