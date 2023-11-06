New road closures this week as work takes place around Shropshire - including one from today

Work on the ground fibre network means Black Park Road in Whitchurch is closed for five days from today.

Shropshire Council said it would be shut between the hours of 9.30am and 3.30pm.

The closure is required to allow safe access for engineers.

A diversion via the B4395, Alport Road, Mile Bank Road,Ossmere Lane, and Black Park Road will be available.

Elsewhere, King Street in Much Wenlock is to be closed for three days from Wednesday while a utilities company carries out work.

Shropshire Council said that staff from Severn Trent Water would be putting in a new water connection.

An alternative route, via King Street,High Street,Smithfield Road,New Road, and Queen Street, will be in place.

Another road closure starting on Wednesday is on the A49.

The trunk route from Prees Green to Preston Brockhurst will be shut between 8pm and 6am for three nights from November 8.

The closure is required for council workers to carry out highways repairs safely.

An alternative route via the A49, A41, A53, and A49 will be signposted.