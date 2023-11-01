Car and lorry crash in early hours closes part of M6 southbound causing long delays

Traffic was temporarily stopped on the M6 southbound within Junction 12 for Penkridge at about 3am.

Police have urged motorists to find an alternative route following the incident which involved a crash between a car and a lorry.

Emergency services are at the scene as of 6am with traffic being diverted using exits and slip roads.

There are delays of about 20 minutes and two miles of congestion on approach.

More to follow.