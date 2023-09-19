Train cancellations warning as fallen tree causes travel chaos

Rail services have been bought to a standstill as the result of a tree on the line. Credit: West Midlands Railway.

Rail services between Rugby and Nuneaton have been halted as the result of a tree that has fallen on the tracks. It is also impacting services heading into Birmingham.

West Midlands Railway announced the issue, warning commuters to expect heavy delays and offering alternative road transport.

On Twitter, West Midlands Railway said: "Line blocked due tree on the line in the Shinton area between Rugby and Crewe.

"Services are subject to cancellation and delays."

The rail company later announced that disruptions to the line may be in place until 4pm, with rail tickets being accepted on replacement bus services.

On Twitter the group said: "Fallen tree on the line between Rugby and Nuneaton. We anticipate disruptions to last until 16:00.

"Ticket acceptance is still in place with Cross Country UK as well as rail replacement bus is in place."