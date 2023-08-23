Appeal for witnesses or dashcam footage after Bewdley death crash

By Paul Jenkins

West Mercia Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a motorcyclist died on a Bewdley road.

The collision happened at approximately 4.35pm on Monday at the junction of the A46 and B4194 and involved a motorcyclist and a red Vauxhall Corsa.

The rider of the motorcycle, a 32-year-old man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Constable Saman Barzanji said: ''Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this sad time.

"I would like to appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information or dash-cam footage which may help with the investigation to call me on 101 extension 7733402 or by email on saman.barzanji@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 311i of the 21 August''

By Paul Jenkins

