Long delays reported on M54 following four-vehicle crash

The ambulance service, the police and three fire crews dashed to the A5/M54 near Shrewsbury at 4.16pm to reports of a road traffic collision involving persons and three or more vehicles.

A spokesperson for the Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "At 16:16 on Friday, July 28, 2023, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Shrewsbury.

"Three fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Shrewsbury, Telford Central and Wellington. An Operations officer was in attendance."

The spokesperson added that it was a four-vehicle RTC with three vehicles on roadway on on all four wheels. They were made electrically safe.

They added that no persons were trapped but some were being assessed.

Fire crews sent their incident stop message at 4.43pm.

But long queues and slow traffic have been reported on the M54 an hour after then.