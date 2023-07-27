Birmingham rated as 19th worst UK airport by customers

Birmingham Airport ranked poorly

Loveit Coverit has looked at Google review scores and ratings from airport and airline review site Skytrax to calculate an average score out of five for 32 airports.

Birmingham receives an average customer review score of 2.55, with Manchester Airport getting the lowest score of 2. Luton was second worst on the list with an average score of 2.

Derry Airport had the best score of 4.75.

One passenger left a Google Review about Birmingham saying: “It says international airport but its not of international quality.

"It is lacking proper signs for like trains and buses. Even during check in it is missing info about gates. "For the security there is always a huge line and after the security there is a huge waiting room but there are not enough screens.”

A spokesperson for Loveit Coverit said: “The study reminds us that behind the glossy brochures and enticing travel ads, the reality of airport experiences can sometimes fall short.

"It stresses the value of travel insurance, guaranteeing that should anything go amiss, you won't be liable for the expenses while having to endure a substandard journey.”