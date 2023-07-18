Holidaymakers warned to set off early to avoid 'bumper-to-bumper traffic'

Nearly 13 million leisure trips are expected on roads across the UK this weekend

Drivers are being warned over severe road congestion this weekend as nearly 13 million leisure trips are expected across the UK.

The RAC said it estimates 12.6 million people will embark on day trips or holidays by car between Friday and Monday, causing “bumper-to-bumper traffic”.

And there are traffic hotspots all around the West Midlands, with the M6/M5 junction expected to be busy as well as the M5 southbound and the M6 going north towards Blackpool and the Lake District.

A-roads through Shropshire and on to Mid Wales are also likely to be congested as families head for the North Wales coast and Snowdonia.

The majority of schools in England and Wales break up for summer on Friday.

That is set to be the worst day for congestion as holidaymakers compete for road space with commuters.

Transport analysis company Inrix say the worst areas nationally the M5 south from near Bristol at Junction 15 to Bridgwater at Junction 23, which is a popular route for Midland holidaymakers travelling to the South West. Drivers wanting to avoid long queues are advised not to travel on major roads between late morning and early evening from Thursday to Sunday.

RAC spokesman Rod Dennis said: “There’s no doubting the UK remains an ever-popular holiday destination with millions of drivers expected to take to the roads at the end of this week as schools in England and Wales close for summer.

“With the West Country leading the pack when it comes to the most popular part of the country to visit, it means routes heading south and west from the Midlands are likely to encounter some of the longest queues.

“Anyone using the M5 southbound from Bristol should anticipate bumper-to-bumper traffic, with those travelling outside peak periods most likely to have a better journey. We’re seeing an enormous increase in breakdowns this year as drivers dependent on their vehicles for leisure and work contend with cripplingly high prices, leading to some scrimping on car maintenance as a result.