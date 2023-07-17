Two road closures in place from today - with one lasting 40 days and another for 20

Work by National Grid to put in cables underneath Long Lane, north west of Craven Arms, is forcing a stretch of the road to be closed for nearly seven weeks from today until August 25.

The closure will allow for workers to put joint holes in the road, as well as trenching for the cables. Drivers will be able to use a diversion route, taking them round the edge of Craven Arms, through Aston on Clun and Hopesay, while the work is ongoing.

Elsewhere, Shropshire Council has said that Queen’s Road, Whitchurch, will be shut for 20 days from today.

The authority said that it needed to shut the road for work to take place on a collapsed sewer.

An alternative route will be available via Salisbury Road, Talbot Street, and Station Road.

Later this month, another road will be closed while work takes place on a level crossing.

Shropshire Council said there will be two closures of Station Road in Baschurch over the coming weeks.

The first takes place from 11.30pm on July 21, through to 5.20am on July 24. The second will be from 11.30pm on July 28, to 5.20am on July 31.