A41 north of Newport to close during summer holidays for 'major' works

The A41 near Newport will be closed throughout the summer holidays

Major improvement works will take place on the A41 from Forton roundabout to Telford and Wrekin’s northern Shropshire boundary near Hinstock.

Work, which will involve full, 24-hour closures, is set to take place during the summer holidays while traffic volume is usually lower.

The scheduled work will take place from Monday, July 24, and is expected to last until September.

Red: Stretch of road to be closed. Blue: Diversion route. Image: Telford & Wrekin Council.

The diversion will point drivers towards the A442 through Crudgington and Cold Hatton Heath.

Telford & Wrekin councillor Lee Carter said: “We’re pleased to be responding to requests from residents for improvement work and appreciate everyone’s patience, and hope residents and commuters recognise that the ongoing investment into our network means we have some of the most satisfied drivers in the West Midlands and continue to lead the way with highway standards.

“Work like this is always unpopular and it will cause some disruption but projects such as this are not undertaken lightly.

“This road first opened in 1985 – almost 40 years ago – it’s been carefully monitored but the time for maintenance is needed now and will be carried out quickly and efficiently over the summer period, with further improvement works planned for summer 2024.”

The work will include carriageway resurfacing and patching, ironwork reinstatement, drainage improvements, road sweeping, gully cleansing, tree felling, litter picking and improvements to road signs and lines.

The project includes more than 1km of resurfacing, 150m of new drainage will be installed and more than 150 drains cleaned, 30 road signs replaced as well as work on the verges and road sweeping.

Businesses along the route will be open as usual and access will be maintained by on-site traffic management operatives. Access will be maintained for residents.

Updates will be shared on the council's Facebook page.