Traffic stopped on M6 due to crash with delays building

Delays are building between Junction 7 for Birmingham and Junction 6 for Spaghetti Junction. Highways bosses have urged motorists to remain patient.
A spokesman said: "Please be patient we'll try and get you moving again soon."
As of 6pm, the crash had been cleared and the lanes had reopened.
Collision cleared to the hard shoulder and all lanes open on the #M6 southbound between J7 # Birmingham and J6 #SpaghettiJunction— National Highways: West Midlands (@HighwaysWMIDS) June 24, 2023
Delays should start to ease.
Just over 2 miles of congestion. pic.twitter.com/shNgwAimei